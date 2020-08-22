Making melodies

- Advertisement -

JP Pereira

Annsherly Rosy Corte’s first music performances began in her house. “I began singing at the age of five. I would stand before a mirror with a hairbrush in my hand and put to tune the words that would come to me. It might not have been perfect but that was me!” she says laughing. From then onwards, music has always been her favourite passion.

“It helps me to stay happy and calm. When I sing, I put in all of me and nothing helps more than singing,” says the Assolna-based artiste who is presently pursuing her bachelor’s in sociology at Chowgule College in Margao.

From her home performances, Corte then began performing at school competitions. “I was always encouraged by my teacher, Rita Afonso. I am deeply grateful to her, for moulding my talent which I picked from my mother Rosita, who has been the strength in all I do” she says.

Her first break on the Konkani stage came in the 2019 Lenten tiatr ‘Hanv Tuzo, Tum Konnancho’ by Fr Michael Fernandes where she got an opportunity to perform the opening quartet, and another song which she did with great style.

“The tiatr was an opportunity where I got a major audience and was appreciated. Shows were performed in various villages and it was a nice feeling when the viewers showed their appreciation,” she says, while crediting tiatrist Normandez for being her guiding light, supporting her in her journey so far, and for showcasing her talent.

And while tiatr may be on hold due to the pandemic, Corte has taken the digital route and released the Konkani video ‘Thav Mogacho’ on YouTube. Beautifully filmed by Fairy Bird Studios, Goa, the backing music was provided by Lenoy Goemndes.

Singing aside, Corte is also a student of the Siddhant Gadekar Dance Academy, Margao. She has completed a course in contemporary dance and has trained groups to perform. She is also an aspiring model and was selected for Miss Teen International, Jaipur 2019. She also writes her own lyrics and this is a big advantage as she does not have to depend on others for composing songs, and plans to train in singing with Fr Seville.

“My experience and passion for singing has taught me that it is a therapeutic and relaxing hobby. I express my inner feelings through my lyrics and find it easier to make it through life with optimism. After facing many problems in life, this hobby has relieved my stress, taken away the pain, and brought out the tears I was holding in for very long. My God has blessed me and I thank the Lord for this,” she says, while also crediting her mother and brother for supporting her. “Once tiatr begins again, I am awaiting for some good roles, both in singing as well as acting,” she says.