Friday, August 21, 2020
OpinionCommentary

Naga Wounds Fester Again

Updated:
GANAPATHI BHAT, AKOLA

IN 2015, the Centre thrashed out the Nagaland Peace Accord with the Nationalist Social Council of Nagalim (Isak-Muivah) that put in place a solid working formulation aimed at integrating the Naga tribals into a conventional society. Past attempts to bring the Naga leaders to the talking table had failed. The problem was the trust deficit between the two sides.  As the framework hobbles towards a final pact, some cracks seem to have developed in the Centre-NSCN pact. The government had intended to bring all Naga militants like the NSCN(R) and the Naga National Council under a common Naga nationalist political groups. But the move is now being resisted by the NSCN-I-M because it strongly foresees a decline of its share of power and dilution of its authority. The then interlocutor R N Ravi is the incumbent Nagaland Governor. He has a rich experience, as a bureaucrat, working in the North-East. The Governor is dead against granting a separate flag and constitution to the new Nagalim (Greater Nagaland). Hence the NSCN-I-M has demanded that the Governor be recalled. The NSCN leaders have desired to bring into the Nagalim’s fold Naga-inhabited areas in the neighbouring states like Assam, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur. The very idea of the NSCN having some say on their territorial integrity has bewildered the leaders of these states. The government should deliberate on the details threadbare to the satisfaction of all. The need to keep Assam, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur in the loop, without ruffling their feathers, cannot be overstressed.  Mutual understanding and healthy working relations between the two sides are crucial for the longevity of the pact. 

