LETTERS TO THE EDITOR 21/08/2020

Malik Shunted Out

IN his short tenure of 10 months, Satya Pal Malik had become a very popular governor amongst Goans. He has been shunted out to Meghalaya for taking a strong stance on several issues, especially the handling of the COVID situation in Mormugao taluka and the rejection of the plan for constructing a new Raj Bhavan. Looks like the Sawant government prefers a puppet, if not, a rubber stamp governor to force its way on crucial issues concerning the state. Malik was daringly siding with the people of Goa and not agreeing with the government. It has been opined that Chief Minister Pramod Sawant must have pulled the strings at the Centre to get Malik transferred. Malik will always be remembered for his daringness for raising the issues and also for trying to do something for the people of Goa during his very short tenure. A big thank you Satya Pal Malik for standing up for the state. Your work might have not been appreciated by ministers in the central and state governments for their greedy motives, but we Goans will always remember and remain indebted to you. We wish you all the best in all your future postings and endeavours. You should continue doing the good work wherever you go.

JERRY FERNANDES, SALIGAO

Social Media As Tool

A Wall Street Journal report has said that Facebook is ‘tolerant’ towards the BJP. The report has come in as a handy weapon for the Opposition to slam the BJP, which has defended Facebook terming the WSJ news report as Leftist propaganda. Those who are familiar with the WSJ say that it strictly follows the middle path mostly with integrity. There is definitely a problem in asking the powerful social media to control hate speech and enforce election integrity rules. Facebook owns WhatsApp and Instagram and will obviously look after its own and shareholders’ interest by pandering to those who can promote their interests. The government wants to devise a mechanism to control them, which will endanger the freedom and privacy of citizens and the media since everyone indispensably use these platforms freely now. It seems ridiculous to me that the central government, courts, police and political parties do not want to control blatant hate speeches at source, but want help of the foreign-based platforms to subjectively and retrospectively censor them.

JOHN ERIC GOMES, PORVORIM

Misuse Of Social Media

AN unbiased mainstream media is an essential pillar of any democratic country. Unfortunately, the complacent attitude of social media giant Facebook with respect to hate speech by BJP leaders is very worrisome and unfortunate. The misuse of social media is a serious threat to democracy and should not be tolerated. While promoting hate speech may be an effective way to further business prospects, it has deep implications for Indian society, polity and democracy.

ANISH ESTEVES, MUMBAI