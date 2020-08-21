Friday, August 21, 2020
Kurio City

Trainings, interactive sessions and musical concert at GIM's first online orientation sessions

Updated:
NT KURIOCITY

Goa Institute of Management (GIM) welcomed the first year students who have just joined the institute with a week-long orientation session that ended with a live online music concert on Instagram, organised by the students of GIM. Over 450 students logging in from various parts of the country and beyond its shores attended the orientation ceremony.

First year students will commence classes this month as per the guidelines issued by All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE). GIM had commenced the first semester across its various management programmes, with online classes for senior students since May in a phased manner.

Students of Inception, the performing arts society of GIM, curated a music concert on Instagram Live with a line-up of music artists who performed live. Jaipur-based musician Vipul Ajmera headlined the live concert. From multi-lingual artists to poetry recital and more, the live online concert was a treat for music enthusiasts.

Assistant professor at GIM, Ranbir Singh Sodhi who led the planning of the online orientation programme said: “Our students come from diverse backgrounds. Since they are unable to be on campus physically, we planned a holistic orientation programme which included interaction sessions with seniors and faculty, virtual tours and training sessions. This semester the institute will be conducting its entire teaching process online on Microsoft Teams. Hence, understanding this platform thoroughly and getting comfortable with it was of prime importance. We built several training sessions with the students to familiarise them with the workings of the platforms.”

GIM has created multiple, fully equipped studios which act as virtual classrooms, across the spacious campus from where professors to conduct classes and interact with students over the Microsoft Teams platform.

