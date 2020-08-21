Friday, August 21, 2020
School of Symbiosis pays tribute to Lokmanya Tilak

NT KURIOCITY

School of Symbiosis, Shiroda virtually observed the 100th death anniversary of Lokmanya Tilak. The programme began with a melodious prayer song by teacher Disha while teacher Surekha garlanded the portrait of the great leader.

Teacher Manjita delivered a speech on the life and times of Lokmanya Tilak and stressed on the various aspects of his personality. Teacher Ram expressed his thoughts on this occasion by sharing two stories of Tilak’s childhood. Student Niha Naik delivered a speech which threw light on her patriotism. She said: “Lokmanya was not only a great revolutionary but a great visionary who wanted the people to be united by celebrating the festivals such as Ganesh Chaturthi and Shiv Jayanti.”

Headmaster of the school, Shree Benjamin Rocha remembered the great soul of Tilak and said that such personalities are remembered forever even after their death because they do unforgettable and historic deeds in their life. He asserted Tilak’s greatness by saying: “He was so powerful that even the British people respected him because of his power of intelligence and speech and called him the father of Indian unrest.”

He urged students and teachers to follow in Tilak’s footsteps by enhancing their reading and oratory
skills.

