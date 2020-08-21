Friday, August 21, 2020
Our Lady of Merces HS celebrate patriotism and freedom

Updated:
NT KURIOCITY

Our Lady of Merces High School, Merces celebrated the 74th Independence Day with enthusiasm and patriotic fervour. The school also celebrated the Feast of Assumption of Mother Mary. Teachers and staff along with headmaster, John Fernandes and school manager, Fr Remedius Britto Furtado gathered in front of the school building while maintaining social distancing, owing to the on-going pandemic.

Keeping the precautionary protocol in place, more than 50 students participated through Google Meet. In order to commemorate the sovereignty of the nation, Fr Remedius unfurled the tricolour. Everyone sang the National Anthem and expressed the joy of
freedom.

This was followed by a prayer service led by the teachers to thank the Lord and pray for the safety of all people during the pandemic. Teachers sang a patriotic song that awakened everyone’s feelings towards the country and focused on having a vision in life.

