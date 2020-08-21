Friday, August 21, 2020
Goa Multi-Faculty College celebrates National Librarian’s Day


NT KURIOCITY

Department of library and information science in association with the library committee of Goa Multi-Faculty College celebrated National Librarian’s Day by garlanding a portrait of SR Ranganathan.

Speaking on the occasion, principal, Shaikh Mohammad Parvez Al-Usmani highlighted the role of the library in making it an excellent abode of knowledge, and further stated that a library is the sanctum sanctorum of knowledge. He emphasised the importance and requirement of the reading habit among the public, especially the student community. Al-Usmani stated that the library provides an excellent ambiance which is a pre-requisite for the pursuit of knowledge. He appreciated the role of the library staff in making such an ambiance and further added that they should work hard to attract readers towards the library in a natural and organic way.

College librarian, Ajit Faras delivered a brief overview of the programmes and informed that the National Level E-Quiz competition was organised as part of the celebrations by the library and library committee. On the occasion masks were distributed to staff members of the college.

