Thursday, August 20, 2020
Sports

Boxer Manoj appeals to Rijiju to consider his brother for Dronacharya award

Updated:
- Advertisement -

PTI

New Delhi

Two-time Commonwealth Games medal-winning boxer Manoj Kumar on Wednesday wrote to Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju, requesting him to consider his brother and personal coach Rajesh Kumar Rajound for the Dronacharya award after he was overlooked by the selection committee. The 12-member panel recommended 13 names for the annual honour for coaches, which is due to be announced along with other winners on August 29 — the National Sports Day.

Rajound’s nomination was backed by former national coach Gurbax Singh Sandhu. “…hoping for a positive response…request you to once see into the matter of Dronacharya Award names announced for the year. I request you to consider the achievement of my coach Rajesh Kumar and help him in getting his achievements recognised as you are our last hope in this matter,” he wrote.

“If now once again hard work of a coach and his disciple is ignored and not rewarded despite the whole country knowing the struggle of them, then how come new talent will be motivated to give all his life to country,” he added. The Haryana-boxer, who had to go to court for the Arjuna award that he received in 2014, is a two-time Asian bronze-medallist besides being a gold-winner at the 2016 South Asian Games.

The 33-year-old has, on several occasions, credited his brother for shaping his career. “When there can be more than one award in hockey then why can’t it be in boxing also. Hoping for a quick and positive response from your side,” he said referring to Jude Felix (regular) and Romesh Pathania (lifetime) being recommended among hockey coaches for the honour.

- Advertisement -

STAY CONNECTED

14,418FansLike
1,160FollowersFollow
3,614FollowersFollow
8,000SubscribersSubscribe

TOP STORIES TODAY

Uncategorized

Naga Wounds Fester Again

NT Desk - 0
GANAPATHI BHAT, AKOLA IN 2015, the Centre thrashed out the Nagaland Peace Accord with the Nationalist Social Council of...
Read more
Sports

PSG book their first Champions League final

NT Desk - 0
IANS Lisbon Paris Saint-Germain progressed to their first UEFA Champions League final after beating RB Leipzig...
Read more
Editorial

Goodbye, Your Excellency

NT Desk - 0
Questions around Governor Malik’s removal before he completed a year THE transfer of Goa Governor Satya Pal Malik on...
Read more
Sports

Knight Riders, Tridents off to winning start at CPL 2020

NT Desk - 0
IANS Trinidad Brilliant all-round performances dominated the opening day of the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2020...
Read more
Sports

Dream11’s offer for 3-year sponsorship rejected due to low bid

NT Desk - 0
PTI New Delhi The BCCI on Wednesday announced fantasy gaming platform Dream11 as this year’s IPL...
Read more

ALSO IN THIS SECTION

Sports

PSG book their first Champions League final

NT Desk - 0
IANS Lisbon Paris Saint-Germain progressed to their first UEFA Champions League final after beating RB Leipzig...
Read more
Sports

Knight Riders, Tridents off to winning start at CPL 2020

NT Desk - 0
IANS Trinidad Brilliant all-round performances dominated the opening day of the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2020...
Read more
Sports

Dream11’s offer for 3-year sponsorship rejected due to low bid

NT Desk - 0
PTI New Delhi The BCCI on Wednesday announced fantasy gaming platform Dream11 as this year’s IPL...
Read more
Sports

BCCI in favour of giving Dhoni a farewell match

NT Desk - 0
NEW DELHI: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is willing to host a farewell match for former India captain...
Read more
Sports

Labuschagne looks to improve in ODI format

NT Desk - 0
IANS Brisbane Australia batsman Marnus Labuschagne is hopeful that he can cement his place in the...
Read more
© Navhind Papers & Publications, Navhind Bhavan, Rua Ismael Gracias, Panaji, Goa 403516. | Privacy Policy