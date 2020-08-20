Thursday, August 20, 2020
Sports

PSG book their first Champions League final

Updated:
Paris Saint-Germain's Brazilian defender Marquinhos heads the ball and scores during the UEFA Champions League semi-final football match between Leipzig and Paris Saint-Germain at the Luz stadium in Lisbon on August 18, 2020. (Photo by David Ramos / POOL / AFP)
- Advertisement -

IANS

Lisbon

Paris Saint-Germain progressed to their first UEFA Champions League final after beating RB Leipzig 3-0 in the semi-final clash at Estadio da Luz
in Lisbon.

The surprise was the presence of striker Kylian Mbappe from the beginning of Tuesday’s match, after the Frenchman’s return from injury, but the evening belonged to Argentinian midfielder Angel Di Maria, who returned after suspension to score one goal and assist the other two, reports Xinhua news agency.

PSG looked to dominate the game from the outset with an early effort from Brazilian striker Neymar cannoning off the post. RB Leipzig tried to challenge, but never offered any real threat to PSG goalkeeper Sergio Rico, deputizing for the injured
Keylor Navas.

The French team scored their first goal in the 13th minute with Di Maria’s free-kick headed home by Brazilian midfielder Marquinhos.

PSG made it 2-0 in the 42nd minute after Leipzig were caught in possession in their own half, allowing Neymar to delightfully flick the ball onto an unmarked Di Maria to slot home in the area.

At the break, Leipzig coach Julian Nagelsmann made two changes and his side started the second half the brighter of the two sides.

But the Germans’ joy was short-lived as in the 56th minute Di Maria again took advantage of some slack Leipzig defending to cross for Juan Bernat to head home PSG’s third goal.

Paris Saint-Germain will now face either fellow French side Lyon or German powerhouses Bayern Munich in next Sunday’s final.

- Advertisement -

STAY CONNECTED

14,415FansLike
1,160FollowersFollow
3,611FollowersFollow
8,000SubscribersSubscribe

TOP STORIES TODAY

Sports

PSG book their first Champions League final

Editor - 0
IANS Lisbon Paris Saint-Germain progressed to their first UEFA Champions League final after beating RB Leipzig...
Read more
Editorial

Goodbye, Your Excellency

Editor - 0
Questions around Governor Malik’s removal before he completed a year THE transfer of Goa Governor Satya Pal Malik on...
Read more
Sports

Knight Riders, Tridents off to winning start at CPL 2020

Editor - 0
IANS Trinidad Brilliant all-round performances dominated the opening day of the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2020...
Read more
Sports

Dream11’s offer for 3-year sponsorship rejected due to low bid

Editor - 0
PTI New Delhi The BCCI on Wednesday announced fantasy gaming platform Dream11 as this year’s IPL...
Read more
Sports

BCCI in favour of giving Dhoni a farewell match

Editor - 0
NEW DELHI: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is willing to host a farewell match for former India captain...
Read more

ALSO IN THIS SECTION

Sports

Knight Riders, Tridents off to winning start at CPL 2020

Editor - 0
IANS Trinidad Brilliant all-round performances dominated the opening day of the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2020...
Read more
Sports

Dream11’s offer for 3-year sponsorship rejected due to low bid

Editor - 0
PTI New Delhi The BCCI on Wednesday announced fantasy gaming platform Dream11 as this year’s IPL...
Read more
Sports

BCCI in favour of giving Dhoni a farewell match

Editor - 0
NEW DELHI: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is willing to host a farewell match for former India captain...
Read more
Sports

Labuschagne looks to improve in ODI format

Editor - 0
IANS Brisbane Australia batsman Marnus Labuschagne is hopeful that he can cement his place in the...
Read more
Sports

Boxer Manoj appeals to Rijiju to consider his brother for Dronacharya award

Editor - 0
PTI New Delhi Two-time Commonwealth Games medal-winning boxer Manoj Kumar on Wednesday wrote to Sports Minister...
Read more
© Navhind Papers & Publications, Navhind Bhavan, Rua Ismael Gracias, Panaji, Goa 403516.