Thursday, August 20, 2020
Sports

Knight Riders, Tridents off to winning start at CPL 2020

Updated:
- Advertisement -

IANS

Trinidad

Brilliant all-round performances dominated the opening day of the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2020 as Sunil Narine for Trinbago Knight Riders, followed by Rashid Khan and Mitchell Santner for Barbados Tridents gave their teams a winning start.

While Knight Riders ended Guyana Amazon Warriors’ 11-match winning streak beating them by four wickets in a match reduced to 17 overs, Tridents edged aside St. Kitts & Nevis Patriot by six runs at the Brian Lara Academy at Tarouba on Tuesday.

In the opening match, Narine’s 50 in 28 balls with four sixes and two fours, after taking two for 19 in his four overs were the key for Trinbago, though in the end they needed Bravo brothers, Darren (30) and Dwayne (six not out), to see them through with two balls to spare against Guyana Amazon Warriors, for whom Shimron Hetmyer’s scored 63 not out off just 44 balls.

Batting first, Warriors managed to register 144/5 which Knight Riders chased down with two balls to spare.

In the second match of the day, Santner (20 and 2 for 18) and Rashid (26 and 2 for 27) carried the day for Barbados Tridents and helped them to a winning start over St Kitts & Nevis Patriots in their title defense.  Tridents put up 153/9 in their stipulated 20 overs and they then restricted Patriots to 147/5 to win the game.

- Advertisement -

STAY CONNECTED

14,415FansLike
1,160FollowersFollow
3,611FollowersFollow
8,000SubscribersSubscribe

TOP STORIES TODAY

Sports

PSG book their first Champions League final

Editor - 0
IANS Lisbon Paris Saint-Germain progressed to their first UEFA Champions League final after beating RB Leipzig...
Read more
Editorial

Goodbye, Your Excellency

Editor - 0
Questions around Governor Malik’s removal before he completed a year THE transfer of Goa Governor Satya Pal Malik on...
Read more
Sports

Knight Riders, Tridents off to winning start at CPL 2020

Editor - 0
IANS Trinidad Brilliant all-round performances dominated the opening day of the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2020...
Read more
Sports

Dream11’s offer for 3-year sponsorship rejected due to low bid

Editor - 0
PTI New Delhi The BCCI on Wednesday announced fantasy gaming platform Dream11 as this year’s IPL...
Read more
Sports

BCCI in favour of giving Dhoni a farewell match

Editor - 0
NEW DELHI: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is willing to host a farewell match for former India captain...
Read more

ALSO IN THIS SECTION

Sports

PSG book their first Champions League final

Editor - 0
IANS Lisbon Paris Saint-Germain progressed to their first UEFA Champions League final after beating RB Leipzig...
Read more
Sports

Dream11’s offer for 3-year sponsorship rejected due to low bid

Editor - 0
PTI New Delhi The BCCI on Wednesday announced fantasy gaming platform Dream11 as this year’s IPL...
Read more
Sports

BCCI in favour of giving Dhoni a farewell match

Editor - 0
NEW DELHI: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is willing to host a farewell match for former India captain...
Read more
Sports

Labuschagne looks to improve in ODI format

Editor - 0
IANS Brisbane Australia batsman Marnus Labuschagne is hopeful that he can cement his place in the...
Read more
Sports

Boxer Manoj appeals to Rijiju to consider his brother for Dronacharya award

Editor - 0
PTI New Delhi Two-time Commonwealth Games medal-winning boxer Manoj Kumar on Wednesday wrote to Sports Minister...
Read more
© Navhind Papers & Publications, Navhind Bhavan, Rua Ismael Gracias, Panaji, Goa 403516.