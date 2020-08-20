Swachh index: Goa 7th among states with under-100 urban local bodies

- Advertisement -

Panaji: Goa has been ranked 7th on the cleanest state index amongst 15 states with under-100 Urban Local Bodies (ULBs), in the Swachh Survekshan 2020 Report released on Thursday.

Swachh Survekshan 2020 is Centre’s annual survey on cleanliness under the Swachh Bharat Mission.

Furthermore, Panaji has ranked 213th in the national ranking of 500 clean cities in the country with population between 1 lakh and 10 lakh.

It may be recalled that Panaji was at the 337th position in 2019, at 90th position in 2017 and at 155th position in 2018.

No other city in Goa managed to find a place in the national ranking while also faring miserably in the respective population-wise categories in the West Zonal cleanliness ranking.

Mormugao ranked at 123, while Margao is at 125th position in the 50,000 to one lakh population category. Mapusa stands at 235 in the 25,000 to 50,000 population category.

In the less than 50,000 population category, the Goan cities ranked as follows: Ponda at 341, Cuncolim at 352, Canacona at 388, Curchorem-Cacora at 474, Valpoi at 491, Sankhali at 523, Bicholim at 527, Pernem at 533, Quepem at 549 and Sanguem at 550.

PTI adds from New Delhi: Indore was adjudged India’s cleanest city for a fourth straight year, while Surat and Navi Mumbai grabbed the second and third positions respectively, as the Centre announced the results of its latest annual cleanliness survey on Thursday.

Varanasi, represented by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Lok Sabha, was declared the ‘Best Ganga Town’ in the country, followed by Kanpur, Munger, Prayagraj and Haridwar. Chhattisgarh was given the ‘Cleanest State’ award in the category of states having more than 100 urban local bodies, followed by Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh.