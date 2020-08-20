Friday, August 21, 2020
Goa News

Rave party case: court reserves order on bail plea of Shailesh Shetty

Updated:
Panaji: The District and Sessions Court, Panaji, has reserved the order to August 22 on the bail applications of Shailesh Shetty and Ana Nucamendi who were arrested by the Crime Branch police in connection with the rave party at Anjuna.

The bail applications of three other accused – former Bollywood actor Kapil Jhaverri, Elena Emelianova and Eva Ova is scheduled for hearing on August 24.

It may be recalled that the Crime Branch police on the intervening night of August 15th and 16th had busted the rave party at a private villa in Anjuna in which drugs worth around Rs 9 lakh were seized.

Jhaverri along with three women foreign nationals – Elena, Ana and Eva were arrested under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, the police had said.

While on Tuesday the police had arrested Shetty for alleged abetment and criminal conspiracy in connection with the rave party.

Police sources said that Shetty who is one of the promoters of a popular EDM festival held in Goa is said to have jointly organised the rave party along with the other accused Jhaverri. The accused persons are in the police custody.

