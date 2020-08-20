Friday, August 21, 2020
Goa News

Ponda BJP leaders demand inquiry into ‘meetings’

Updated:
Ponda BJP leaders displaying ‘photographs of Opposition Leader and other party MLAs with the recent rave party accused.’
- Advertisement -

Ponda: Displaying ‘photographs of the Opposition Leader Digambar Kamat, MLA Rohan Khaunte and Goa Forward Party chief Vijai Sardesai with the rave party accused Kapil Jhaverri,’ the Ponda BJP leaders, on Thursday, demanded inquiry into “their meetings with the accused.”

“These leaders are levelling  allegations against the BJP leaders to hide their own links with the accused, and so a probe needs to be ordered to expose them all,” said the Ponda BJP leaders during a press briefing in Ponda.

Ponda BJP leader Sunil Desai, former PMC chairperson Venkatesh Naik, deputy chairperson Vishwanath Dalvi and councillor Shantaram Kolvekar were present during the press briefing.     

Kolvekar  alleged that the “Opposition Leader and other party leaders, who are pointing finger towards BJP leaders for posing for photos with the rave party accused, have themselves held meetings with the accused in the past and have taken photos with them. It shows that these people are connected with the accused Kapil Jhaverri, and to hide those facts they are levelling  allegations against the BJP leaders.”

During the press briefing, Ponda BJP leaders displayed ‘photos of the Digambar Kamat, MLA Rohan Khaunte and Goa Forward Party chief Vijai Sardesai and others with the accused Kapil Jhaverri and other accused in the recent rave party case.’

- Advertisement -

STAY CONNECTED

14,417FansLike
1,160FollowersFollow
3,617FollowersFollow
8,000SubscribersSubscribe

TOP STORIES TODAY

Goa News

Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations, which will commence from tomorrow

NT Desk - 0
People purchasing ‘matoli’ items put up for sale at the promenade near the municipal market in the city, ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi...
Read more
Goa News

424 fresh COVID-19 cases detected in Goa

NT Desk - 0
Panaji: Goa continues to report a surge in the COVID-19 pandemic cases with 424 fresh cases detected on Thursday. With these new...
Read more
Goa News

Police will get full support to fight drug trade: CM

NT Desk - 0
Quepem: Chief Minister Pramod Sawant Thursday said police will be given a free hand to get to the bottom of the drug...
Read more
Goa News

Swachh index: Goa 7th among states with under-100 urban local bodies

NT Desk - 0
Panaji: Goa has been ranked 7th on the cleanest state index amongst 15 states with under-100 Urban Local Bodies (ULBs), in the...
Read more
National News

India’s COVID recovery rate nears 74%

NT Desk - 0
New Delhi: Recoveries among COVID-19 patients in the country surged to 20,96,664 on Thursday, pushing India’s recovery rate to 73.91 per cent,...
Read more

ALSO IN THIS SECTION

Goa News

Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations, which will commence from tomorrow

NT Desk - 0
People purchasing ‘matoli’ items put up for sale at the promenade near the municipal market in the city, ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi...
Read more
Goa News

424 fresh COVID-19 cases detected in Goa

NT Desk - 0
Panaji: Goa continues to report a surge in the COVID-19 pandemic cases with 424 fresh cases detected on Thursday. With these new...
Read more
Goa News

Police will get full support to fight drug trade: CM

NT Desk - 0
Quepem: Chief Minister Pramod Sawant Thursday said police will be given a free hand to get to the bottom of the drug...
Read more
Goa News

Swachh index: Goa 7th among states with under-100 urban local bodies

NT Desk - 0
Panaji: Goa has been ranked 7th on the cleanest state index amongst 15 states with under-100 Urban Local Bodies (ULBs), in the...
Read more
Goa News

Kavlekar meets Governor, discusses agriculture scenario

NT Desk - 0
Panaji: Deputy Chief Minister Chandrakant ‘Babu’ Kavlekar, who is also the state’s Agriculture Minister, Thursday called on new Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari...
Read more
© Navhind Papers & Publications, Navhind Bhavan, Rua Ismael Gracias, Panaji, Goa 403516. | Privacy Policy