Ponda BJP leaders demand inquiry into ‘meetings’

Ponda: Displaying ‘photographs of the Opposition Leader Digambar Kamat, MLA Rohan Khaunte and Goa Forward Party chief Vijai Sardesai with the rave party accused Kapil Jhaverri,’ the Ponda BJP leaders, on Thursday, demanded inquiry into “their meetings with the accused.”

“These leaders are levelling allegations against the BJP leaders to hide their own links with the accused, and so a probe needs to be ordered to expose them all,” said the Ponda BJP leaders during a press briefing in Ponda.

Ponda BJP leader Sunil Desai, former PMC chairperson Venkatesh Naik, deputy chairperson Vishwanath Dalvi and councillor Shantaram Kolvekar were present during the press briefing.

Kolvekar alleged that the “Opposition Leader and other party leaders, who are pointing finger towards BJP leaders for posing for photos with the rave party accused, have themselves held meetings with the accused in the past and have taken photos with them. It shows that these people are connected with the accused Kapil Jhaverri, and to hide those facts they are levelling allegations against the BJP leaders.”

During the press briefing, Ponda BJP leaders displayed ‘photos of the Digambar Kamat, MLA Rohan Khaunte and Goa Forward Party chief Vijai Sardesai and others with the accused Kapil Jhaverri and other accused in the recent rave party case.’