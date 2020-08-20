Police will get full support to fight drug trade: CM

- Advertisement -

Quepem: Chief Minister Pramod Sawant Thursday said police will be given a free hand to get to the bottom of the drug trade in the state and the state government will provide full support to make Goa drug-free.

Speaking after laying the foundation stone for a Rs 8 crore state-of-the-art police station building in Quepem, Sawant said the government will not allow drug trade in the state. He said his government will extend full support to the police to track down the roots of the drug dealers, handlers and all those involved in the trade.

He said the new police station in Quepem will be completed within 18 months and added that it will be fully operational before the state goes to the polls in 2022.

On the COVID-19 scenario in the state, the Chief Minister said the situation is under control and Goa still remains safe as compared to other states. He said the people need to take care and avoid unnecessary travel while also following the social distancing norm.

Stating that the foundation stone for the Rs 11 crore transport department complex in Quepem will be laid shortly, Sawant said the government will remain committed to developing the basic infrastructure in the state. He said his government is focussed on developing infrastructure for water, electricity, roads and toilets.

Greeting Goans ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi, he urged the people to maintain restraint while celebrating the festival this year due to the pandemic and appealed to Goans to avoid visits to relatives’ and friends’ places, as it could spread the viral infection.

Speaking at the function, Deputy Chief Minister Chandrakant Kavlekar said the new police station building is dream come true for the people of Quepem, as it had been pending since the last 20 years. Confident about completion of the building construction within a year, Kavlekar thanked Sawant for approving the project.

The function was attended by South Goa Collector Ajit Roy, chairperson of Quepem municipal council Dayesh Naik and senior police officials. The Chief Minister unveiled the plaque on a virtual platform in the presence of Director General of Police Mukesh Kumar Meena.