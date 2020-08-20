Kavlekar meets Governor, discusses agriculture scenario

- Advertisement -

Panaji: Deputy Chief Minister Chandrakant ‘Babu’ Kavlekar, who is also the state’s Agriculture Minister, Thursday called on new Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari at the Raj Bhavan and discussed various issues pertaining to the state’s agriculture sector.

Kavlekar said that he primarily held discussions with the Governor on various initiatives taken up by the agriculture department to support farmers in the state. “Goa’s initiatives in the field of agriculture during the COVID-19 pandemic times and the way forward were the main focus of the discussion. Our plan of action in the agricultural field is in line with the central government’s vision,” he said.

The Deputy Chief Minister said the Governor has assured all the possible cooperation for the agriculture sector.