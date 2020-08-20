Goan doctor leads breakthrough in breast cancer research

- Advertisement -

Panaji: The University College London (UCL), a public research university, has made a major breakthrough in breast cancer therapy, wherein just one shot of radiotherapy is to be given to the patient unlike the traditional treatment that requires weeks together.

The findings of this new mode of treatment – Targeted Intraoperative Radiotherapy (TARGIT-IORT) – involving large international randomised trials have been published in the British Medical Journal, confirming its long-term effectiveness.

Dr Jayant Vaidya, the professor of surgery and oncology at the UCL surgery and interventional science, who is the lead author of this study – Prof Michael Baum and Prof Jeffrey S Tobias are the co-authors – told ‘The Navhind Times’ that the findings form a major revolutionary treatment with which women can have their surgery and radiation treatment for breast cancer all at the same time.

“This cuts down the amount of time spent by the patients of this illness in hospital and enables them to recover more quickly,” he added, maintaining that the publication of the study results can make the treatment accessible all over.

Jayant Vaidya is a Goan and completed his graduation in medicine at the Goa Medical College and Hospital. He is the son of eminent surgeons, Dr Sharad Vaidya and Dr Nirmala Vaidya, the respected members of the Goan medical fraternity.

Speaking further, Dr Vaidya said, “Around 55,000 women are diagnosed with breast cancer in the UK, every year, out of the total 3,67,000 cancer cases in the country. This means, breast cancer cases constitute one-fifth of the total number of cancer cases identified in the UK annually,” he noted.

The medical team of Dr Vaidya, Prof Baum and Prof Tobias took up this study with the first related case treated as early as in 1998. Dr Vaidya stated that this new form of treatment is currently available at 260 centres, including 80 centres in the US and 60 in Germany, besides few in Middle East, China and South Korea.

“It is available in India, and I myself handled the first two cases here in 2009, in Hyderabad and Raheja Hospital, Mumbai,” he informed, pointing out, “The All India Institute of Medical Sciences will have the facility for this treatment soon.”

Replying to a question, Dr Vaidya said that this treatment is less expensive than conventional radiotherapy and in the UK alone, would save about 15 million pounds, per year.

As per the newly developed technique, the single radiotherapy is given immediately to the patient after a tumour is removed and the patient is still under anaesthesia.

A small ball-shaped ‘Intrabeam’ device is then placed inside the breast where the cancer had been. Once the radiotherapy dose has been delivered, the ball is removed and the surgical wound closed up. This allows the patient to avoid multiple hospital visits over weeks for traditional radiotherapy.

On a parting note, Dr Vaidya stated that the breakthrough is really good news for patients with breast cancer, especially at a time when the world is reeling under the corona pandemic.