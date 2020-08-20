FeaturedGoa News Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations, which will commence from tomorrow August 20, 2020 Updated: 6 hours ago Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp People purchasing ‘matoli’ items put up for sale at the promenade near the municipal market in the city, ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations, which will commence from tomorrow. - Advertisement - People purchasing ‘matoli’ items put up for sale at the promenade near the municipal market in the city, ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations, which will commence from tomorrow. - Advertisement - Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp STAY CONNECTED 14,417FansLike1,160FollowersFollow3,617FollowersFollow8,000SubscribersSubscribe TOP STORIES TODAY Goa News Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations, which will commence from tomorrow NT Desk - August 20, 2020 0 People purchasing ‘matoli’ items put up for sale at the promenade near the municipal market in the city, ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi... Read more Goa News 424 fresh COVID-19 cases detected in Goa NT Desk - August 20, 2020 0 Panaji: Goa continues to report a surge in the COVID-19 pandemic cases with 424 fresh cases detected on Thursday. With these new... Read more Goa News Police will get full support to fight drug trade: CM NT Desk - August 20, 2020 0 Quepem: Chief Minister Pramod Sawant Thursday said police will be given a free hand to get to the bottom of the drug... Read more Goa News Swachh index: Goa 7th among states with under-100 urban local bodies NT Desk - August 20, 2020 0 Panaji: Goa has been ranked 7th on the cleanest state index amongst 15 states with under-100 Urban Local Bodies (ULBs), in the... Read more National News India’s COVID recovery rate nears 74% NT Desk - August 20, 2020 0 New Delhi: Recoveries among COVID-19 patients in the country surged to 20,96,664 on Thursday, pushing India’s recovery rate to 73.91 per cent,... Read more ALSO IN THIS SECTION Goa News 424 fresh COVID-19 cases detected in Goa NT Desk - August 20, 2020 0 Panaji: Goa continues to report a surge in the COVID-19 pandemic cases with 424 fresh cases detected on Thursday. With these new... Read more Goa News Police will get full support to fight drug trade: CM NT Desk - August 20, 2020 0 Quepem: Chief Minister Pramod Sawant Thursday said police will be given a free hand to get to the bottom of the drug... Read more Goa News Swachh index: Goa 7th among states with under-100 urban local bodies NT Desk - August 20, 2020 0 Panaji: Goa has been ranked 7th on the cleanest state index amongst 15 states with under-100 Urban Local Bodies (ULBs), in the... Read more Goa News Kavlekar meets Governor, discusses agriculture scenario NT Desk - August 20, 2020 0 Panaji: Deputy Chief Minister Chandrakant ‘Babu’ Kavlekar, who is also the state’s Agriculture Minister, Thursday called on new Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari... Read more Goa News Goan doctor leads breakthrough in breast cancer research NT Desk - August 20, 2020 0 Panaji: The University College London (UCL), a public research university, has made a major breakthrough in breast cancer therapy, wherein just one... Read more