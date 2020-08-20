424 fresh COVID-19 cases detected in Goa

- Advertisement -

Panaji: Goa continues to report a surge in the COVID-19 pandemic cases with 424 fresh cases detected on Thursday. With these new infections, the state’s confirmed cases have now crossed the 13,000-mark.

Two more deaths linked to COVID have been reported in the last 24 hours, taking the toll to 126. Both the patients, who died were admitted to the Goa Medical College and Hospital at Bambolim with co-morbid conditions and they include a 67-year-old man from Dabolim and a 45-year-old man from Mandur.

It is pertinent to note that Salcete has become the most-affected taluka with 800 active cases, followed by Bardez with 611 cases, while Mormugao has 565 cases and Tiswadi has recorded 533 cases. Currently, Ponda taluka has 428 active cases, Quepem (235), Bicholim (231), Pernem (218), Sattari (116), Dharbandora (74), Sanguem (50) and Canacona (42).

According to the health bulletin released by the directorate of health services on Thursday, the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases stands at 13,099 with the 424 fresh cases reported in the last 24 hours. The active cases currently stand at 3,910.

A total of 350 patients have been cured in the last 24 hours, taking the tally of recovered persons to 9,063. Another 161 asymptomatic patients opted for home isolation on Thursday, taking the number of the home-isolated patients to 2,779.

On Thursday, 2,551 samples were sent for testing, while reports of 2,633 samples were received. The reports of 511 samples are awaited.

A majority of the active cases in the state have been reported under the jurisdiction of the urban health centre of Margao with 525 cases, followed by UHC of Vasco having 354 cases, primary health centre Ponda with 223 cases and Chimbel (222).

The community health centres from where the cases are emerging are Bicholim (19), Sankhali (111), Pernem (167), Valpoi (116), Curchorem (97), and Canacona (42). The other urban health centres, where currently active cases are being reported are Mapusa (122) and Panaji (194).

COVID cases are also being recorded in the jurisdictions of the primary health centres that include Aldona (58), Betki (74), Candolim (92), Cansarvanem (51), Colvale (105), Corlim (117), Siolim (53), Porvorim (181), Mayem (102), Balli (44), Cansaulim (106), Chinchinim (33), Cortalim (105), Curtorim (105), Loutolim (66), Marcaim (70), Quepem (94), Sanguem (50), Shiroda (61), Dharbandora (74) and Navelim (71).