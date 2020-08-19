Some unique statues of Goa

- Advertisement -

Sanjeev V Sardesai

In Goa, we come across many famous institutions named after prominent Goan personalities. So also, many statues and busts are erected all over Goa to fix to public memory the great contributions made by prominent individuals.

However, many a traveller or tourist in Goa, as they pass along these dedications are flummoxed about the identity and achievements of these individuals. Sadly there are no proper informatory boards to proudly state the reason for the statue finding a place of honour here.

In this article, let us drive around and get to know these personalities, through their statues.

Goa’s first chief minister and opposition leader: The life-size statue of Dayanand (Bhausaheb) Balkrishna Bandodkar stands proudly at the east side of Panaji city, besides the former Goa Secretariat or Assembly, more prominently known as the Palace of Adilshah. Bandodkar was the first democratically elected chief minister of the union territory of Goa, Daman & Diu. He held this post from January 1964 till his death on August 12, 1973. At the exact south-west end of the Panaji city jurisdiction, at the NIO circle in Dona Paula, is the statue of Joao Hugo Eduardo de Sequiera, who is more lovingly known as Jack Sequiera. He was the first opposition leader in the assembly of the UT of Goa, Daman & Diu, with Bandodkar as the chief minister.

Father of suggestive hypnotism: To the west of the historic Adilshah Palace lies a very mysterious statue. It shows a tall man in flowing clothes, reaching out to a woman, who is shown in a dormant position. This statue is dedicated to Abbe’ Faria, one of Goa’s most illustrious sons, who is known the world over as the Father of Suggestive Hypnotism.

Born in Candolim on May 31, 1756, he was named Jose Custodio de Faria and traveled to Portugal at the age of 15 years, with his father, who was a priest. Having studied theology at Portugal, he traveled to Rome, where he was inspired by the study of hypnotism by Franz Mesmer. His further studies led to the doctrine of Somnambulism or lucid sleep. The theory propounded by him is now known as Fariism. This science is now used by psychiatrists to treat their patients though “lucid sleep” or “suggestive hypnotism”.

He was imprisoned in the Bastille as he took part in the French Revolution. He also was the spiritual guide to the Revolt of the Pinto’s or revolt of the local priests and military officers of local origin, in Goa, which led to a brutal reprisal and death to many. His house of birth, now converted to a shelter house for homeless children, still exists in Candolim.

The visionary Hindu medic of Ponda: The only statue of a Hindu personality in present-day Goa erected by the Portuguese Government in 1961, immediate to the pre-Liberation month, lies majestically in Ponda Town Square. It is dedicated to one of Goa’s greatest Ayurvedic practitioners and a resident of Keri Village in Ponda – Ramchandra Pandurang Vaidhya or more famously known as Dada Vaidhya (‘Vaidhya’ means ‘medical practitioner’). He is also the co-founder of the educational institution in Ponda known as GVM’s AJ de Almeida School.

But why did the Portuguese erect his statue? There is a fascinating story that is corroborated in a small memorial book dedicated to his life. It has to be understood that, other than the allopathic medical facilities offered by the Portuguese doctors and hospitals, any other local practice of any type of medicinal services – ayurvedic or otherwise, was strictly banned from being practiced in Portuguese Goa. However, it so happened that the only son of the presiding governor of Goa of an earlier period suffered a serious health problem, which even the specialty doctors brought from Europe could not address.

It was at this time that a local Goan assistant in the Palacio de Cabo, confided in the governor’s wife and spoke highly of the medicinal acumen of Dada Vaidhya by diagnosis of urine and pulse rate to help recover from any health problems. Since all allopathic medicines and treatment had been exhausted, and there was no hope for the child’s recovery, she convinced her husband to give Dada Vaidhya an opportunity. Since local herbal medicinal practices were banned, he was in a dilemma. But he took a decision to test this doctor, before taking any final decision.

Through his staff, he sent an unknown sample of urine to Dada Vaidhya, asking him to diagnose and suggest treatment. Dada Vaidhya is surmised to have looked at this sample and told the messenger that ‘the patient was weak and should be fed with horse gram’. The sample of urine sent by the Governor was of an underfed, sick horse. Immediately Dada Vaidhya was called. It is said that after arrival, and in the presence of the European doctors, Dada Vaidhya felt the pulse of the child, as was the procedure of diagnosis, and asked for two big tubs filled with water – one warm/ hot and another cold. When they were brought, he is said to have immersed the child in the hot and then cold water, a few times. After some time, the child whose urine had stagnated within him, started to copiously pass a strong stream ejecting the infection. Immediately he started to feel comfortable. Dada Vaidhya then prescribed his own herbal medicines and in a few days, the child was fit and fine.

After this experience, the Governor is said to have lifted the ban on the practice of the local herbal medicines and Ayurveda practice. He also granted the use of a palanquin for Dada Vaidhya which was prohibited for Goan Hindus. Hence Dada Vaidhya was responsible for lifting the ban and reinstating the practice of Ayurveda medicines in Goa.

But did you know who inaugurated this statue of Dada Vaidhya, in the Ponda Town Square? The statue was scheduled to be inaugurated in December 1961. But during Operation Vijay, a joint armed action carried out to liberate Goa from the Portuguese rule; an inquisitive Indian army soldier tore down the cloth covering to see whose statue was installed.