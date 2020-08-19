Saluting frontline warriors

- Advertisement -

Antruz Ghudyo, a socio-cultural group of youth hailing from Bandora-Ponda, on the occasion of Independence Day, presented a small token of appreciation to the COVID-19 frontline warriors in recognition of their selfless service.

The group presented a token of appreciation to in-charge of the Sub District Hospital, Ponda, Vikas Kuvelkar; police inspector, Goa Police Department, Ponda, Harishchandra Madkaikar; station in-charge, Goa State Fire and Emergency Services, Sushil Morajkar; and police inspector, Ponda Traffic Cell, Goa Traffic Police, Pradeep Velip in recognition of their efforts.

The tokens were presented by president, Antruz Ghudyo, Saidatt Kamat along with committee members Damodarraj Kamat Bambolkar and Kaushik Namshikar.