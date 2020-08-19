Wednesday, August 19, 2020
MagazinesBuzz

Saluting frontline warriors

Updated:
- Advertisement -

NT BUZZ

Antruz Ghudyo, a socio-cultural group of youth hailing from Bandora-Ponda, on the occasion of Independence Day, presented a small token of appreciation to the COVID-19 frontline warriors in recognition of their selfless service.

The group presented a token of appreciation to in-charge of the Sub District Hospital, Ponda, Vikas Kuvelkar; police inspector, Goa Police Department, Ponda, Harishchandra Madkaikar; station in-charge, Goa State Fire and Emergency Services, Sushil Morajkar; and police inspector, Ponda Traffic Cell, Goa Traffic Police, Pradeep Velip in recognition of their efforts.

The tokens were presented by president, Antruz Ghudyo, Saidatt Kamat along with committee members  Damodarraj Kamat Bambolkar and Kaushik Namshikar.

- Advertisement -

STAY CONNECTED

14,415FansLike
1,160FollowersFollow
3,609FollowersFollow
8,000SubscribersSubscribe

TOP STORIES TODAY

Uncategorized

Before you start a fad diet, get in the know

Editor - 0
Dieting is not always about weight loss or weight gain, a diet is a part of your lifestyle and refers to the food and...
Read more
Uncategorized

Before you start a fad diet, get in the know

Editor - 0
Dieting is not always about weight loss or weight gain, a diet is a part of your lifestyle and refers to the food and...
Read more
Buzz

A time for reflection

Navhind Times - 0
Sanio Fernandes together with a team of musicians assembled by the Goa Diocesan Centre recently released the song ‘Vell Kakluticho’ that makes...
Read more
Buzz

Some unique statues of Goa

Navhind Times - 0
Sanjeev V Sardesai In Goa, we come across many famous institutions named after prominent Goan personalities. So also, many...
Read more
Buzz

The past and prejudice

Navhind Times - 0
Luis Dias This lockdown allowed many of us to re-examine the contents of our dusty bookshelves. Too often, one...
Read more

ALSO IN THIS SECTION

Buzz

A time for reflection

Navhind Times - 0
Sanio Fernandes together with a team of musicians assembled by the Goa Diocesan Centre recently released the song ‘Vell Kakluticho’ that makes...
Read more
Buzz

Some unique statues of Goa

Navhind Times - 0
Sanjeev V Sardesai In Goa, we come across many famous institutions named after prominent Goan personalities. So also, many...
Read more
Buzz

The past and prejudice

Navhind Times - 0
Luis Dias This lockdown allowed many of us to re-examine the contents of our dusty bookshelves. Too often, one...
Read more
Buzz

Pt Jasraj, an eternal voice

Navhind Times - 0
Iconic Indian classical vocalist, PANDIT JASRAJ belonging to the Mewati Gharana recently passed away at the age of 90, in the US....
Read more
Buzz

Books as refuge Here’s what India is reading during the pandemic

Navhind Times - 0
As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to upend lives, societies, economies and nations’ around the world​, an unplanned yet welcome change has been...
Read more
© Navhind Papers & Publications, Navhind Bhavan, Rua Ismael Gracias, Panaji, Goa 403516.