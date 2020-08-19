LETTERS TO THE EDITOR 19/08/2020

- Advertisement -

End Of A Successful Career

SIXTEEN years of top-class cricket is possible only for gifted or persevering players. M S Dhoni was both, as he climbed the ladder of success step-by-step to attain legendary status. Unique batting style, caring little for technique, was his forte. Excellent swing of the bat, aided by an extraordinary weight transfer from a muscular lower half of the body, was a Dhoni exclusive. Purists scorned at his manner of scoring runs; Dhoni marched ahead unmindful of the critics. As long as he kept the scoreboard ticking through his big shots and hard running between the wickets there was no reason for him to look back. Not many believed Dhoni could lead India to several glorious moments in the country’s cricket history, but he did. Equanimity and calmness were his strengths as a player and skipper. These traits were either in born or cultivated for the sake of his game and team. But they paid Dhoni rich dividends as he won plaudits sporting a detached look. A man of few words – on the ground, in the pavilion and in public – controversies seldom haunted the lovable man. The only thing is the player who rose from humble beginnings could have retired a couple of years back. The T20 World Cup was destined to be Dhoni’s swansong; but the unpredictability surrounding the cricket fixtures resulted in the tournament being deferred. And, yes, the frenzy around the IPL is back due to Dhoni.

GANAPATHI BHAT, AKOLA

Depositors Left In The Lurch

WHATEVER little hope depositors of the Punjab Maharashtra Cooperative Bank had of getting back their money in fixed deposits, have now been shattered after the RBI informed the Delhi High Court that it was not possible to hike the withdrawal limit of Rs 1 lakh because of the lack of liquidity, as assets held by the bank are far below the amount to be paid to depositors. Eleven months have almost passed since the restrictions were imposed by the RBI on the PMC Bank and their depositors. Yet, little has been done by the RBI-appointed administrator in disposing of the assets of the scamsters, which is far in excess of the amount to be paid to depositors. To make matters worse, all the branches of PMC Bank have downed their shutters, as the employees are on indefinite strike, leaving the depositors wondering and distraught. Surprisingly, there is no positive response from Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, who is apparently distancing herself from the impasse, after her previous assurances of speedy redress. Such step-motherly treatment by the Centre is hard to understand especially in these hard times of the pandemic.

A F NAZARETH, ALTO PORVORIM

Join Hands Against Virus

THE coronavirus pandemic has ensnared the world. But we should not panic at the inexorable march of the virus in India. We should be alert and help each other maintain all safety protocols issued by the government. As citizens of this country, it is our duty to join forces to stop the spread of the deadly virus.

SAHILI S SAWANT DESSAI, CURCHOREM