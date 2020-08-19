Books as refuge Here’s what India is reading during the pandemic

- Advertisement -

As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to upend lives, societies, economies and nations’ around the world​, an unplanned yet welcome change has been time to pursue passions and hobbies, including reading.

​According to online marketplace Flipkart, self​-​help and fiction books as a category saw an increase in searches, with books such as ‘​Rich Dad Poor Dad​’​, the ‘Harry Potter​’ series, ​and ​‘Think and Grow ​R​ich’ being part of the top searches.

With students and exam applicants having much time in hand owing to the pandemic, there was also an increase in demand for UPSC and NCERT books, engineering entrance exams and MBA preparation books. This also led to ​the e-commerce giant to add 30 new publishers across categories such as academic books focused on State boards across India, government examination guides, K-12 among others.

“Flipkart witnessed highest demand for books from states such as Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Bihar, Tamil Nadu, Delhi, Kerala, Assam and Odisha. Cities that topped consumer interest include Bengaluru, New Delhi, Kolkata, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Pune, Lucknow, Ghaziabad, Gur​ugram and Patna​,” it

added. ​Overall, 55​ per cent​ of the demand for books​ on the platform​ c​ame​ from Tier 3 and plus cities in the past quarter​. ​When it came to metro consumers, the preference inclined towards juvenile fiction, autobiography/biography, fiction and self-help books. Tier 1A and 1B regions reflected a similar trend showing heightened reading preference for autobiographies and biographies​. Tier 3 and plus consumers looked for ​government​ test and other exam preparatory books on the platform​.​

​As per Google Trends for search phrases like ‘Books To Read’ in India this year, the interest picked up considerably from February as a nationwide lockdown was announced in late March.​​​ Other popular searches on Google include ‘Books to read during quarantine’ and ‘Top books to read 2020’.​

(IANS)