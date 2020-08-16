- Advertisement -

Panaji

The state recorded yet another spike of 369 COVID cases on Saturday, taking the total number of confirmed cases above 11,000-mark.

The COVID deaths in the state mounted to 98 as five women died in the last 24 hours.

Also, 331 patients have recovered from the disease on Saturday.

The confirmed cases of the dreaded virus in Goa currently stand at 11,339, of which 3,753 are active while 7,488 patients have defeated the deadly virus.

Around 194 asymptomatic COVID patients opted for home isolation on Saturday; so far, a total of 1,824 patients have chosen to isolate themselves at home.

According to the directorate of health services, the 3,753 active cases include four people who travelled to Goa from outside by road, rail and air.

A majority of the active COVID cases in Goa fall under the jurisdiction of the urban health centre of Margao with 413 cases, the UHC of Vasco has 392 cases, and the primary health centre of Chimbel has 227 cases within its jurisdiction.

The community health centres from where the

cases are emerging are Bicholim (31), Sankhali (115), Pernem (149), Valpoi (143), Curchorem (79) and Canacona (29).

The other UHC include Mapusa (137) and Panaji 188 cases.

COVID cases are also surfacing from the jurisdiction of PHCs that include Aldona (30), Betki (62), Candolim (77), Cansarvanem (29), Colvale (87), Corlim (96), Siolim (37), Porvorim (144), Mayem (103), Balli (53), Cansaulim (91), Chinchinim (22), Cortalim (173), Curtorim (105), Loutolim (63), Marcaim (66), Quepem (74), Sanguem (82), Shiroda (67), Dharbandora (135), Ponda (184) and Navelim (66).