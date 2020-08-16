Thursday, August 20, 2020
World News

Guterres asks for access to derelict tanker off Yemen

Updated:
- Advertisement -

IANS

United Nations

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is deeply concerned about the condition of the Safer oil tanker moored off the western coast of Yemen and has asked for access to the vessel for its assessment, his spokesman said.

The UN chief urges the removal of any obstacles to the efforts needed to mitigate the dangers posed by the tanker without delay, Xinhua news agency quoted Stephane Dujarric as saying on Friday in a statement.

Guterres specifically calls for granting independent technical experts unconditional access to the tanker to assess its condition and conduct any possible initial repairs.  This technical assessment will provide crucial scientific evidence for next steps to be taken in order to avert catastrophe, said the statement.

The aging tanker has had almost no maintenance since 2015 and risks causing a major oil spill, explosion or fire that would have catastrophic environmental and humanitarian consequences for Yemen and the region.

The Houthi rebels, who control the territory where Safer is moored, first indicated on July 5 that they would allow an inspection and emergency repair team to board the floating oil storage and offloading vessel. 

- Advertisement -

STAY CONNECTED

14,417FansLike
1,160FollowersFollow
3,614FollowersFollow
8,000SubscribersSubscribe

TOP STORIES TODAY

Sports

PSG book their first Champions League final

Editor - 0
IANS Lisbon Paris Saint-Germain progressed to their first UEFA Champions League final after beating RB Leipzig...
Read more
Editorial

Goodbye, Your Excellency

Editor - 0
Questions around Governor Malik’s removal before he completed a year THE transfer of Goa Governor Satya Pal Malik on...
Read more
Sports

Knight Riders, Tridents off to winning start at CPL 2020

Editor - 0
IANS Trinidad Brilliant all-round performances dominated the opening day of the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2020...
Read more
Sports

Dream11’s offer for 3-year sponsorship rejected due to low bid

Editor - 0
PTI New Delhi The BCCI on Wednesday announced fantasy gaming platform Dream11 as this year’s IPL...
Read more
Sports

BCCI in favour of giving Dhoni a farewell match

Editor - 0
NEW DELHI: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is willing to host a farewell match for former India captain...
Read more

ALSO IN THIS SECTION

World News

Unrest in Mali as President Keita resigns following armed mutiny

Editor - 0
AP Bamako Mali’s president announced his resignation late Tuesday, just hours after armed soldiers seized him...
Read more
World News

Mauritius arrests Indian captain of Japanese ship responsible for oil spill

Editor - 0
AP Johannesburg Authorities in Mauritius have arrested the captain of the Japanese ship that ran aground...
Read more
World News

Pak-based terror group TTP joins hands to disrupt Afghan peace process

Editor - 0
IANS Islamabad Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), the Pakistan-based terror group, has merged with its splinter groups Jamat-ul-Ahrar...
Read more
World News

Mutinous soldiers promise to hold new elections

Editor - 0
AP Bamako The Malian soldiers who forced President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita to resign in a coup...
Read more
World News

Pakistan can never recognise Israel: Imran

Editor - 0
IANS Islamabad Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has taken a clear and unequivocal stand, saying the...
Read more
© Navhind Papers & Publications, Navhind Bhavan, Rua Ismael Gracias, Panaji, Goa 403516.