2019 on rewind

As 2019 draws to a close, NT BUZZ asked a few people what were some of their favourite moments of the year

2019 has ended so quickly, it might have been good for some, bad for the others. But yes indeed this year has seen a developing state! Goans are uniting and standing up for each other, the government and its employees are being more co-operative and doing whatever they can for the betterment and development of the state. We had a new bridge inaugurated this year which has helped improve commuting. Quality of education and literacy level is also on a rise that is very beneficial for the future of Goa and its people. Also, it was wonderful to have Sunburn being brought back to Goa this year! Hope the coming years get better as we go ahead.

-Ethan Mascarenhas, student, Margao

The best things that happened to Goa and India was that more and more people are realising and changing their destructive attitude towards the environment and working towards protecting and conserving the environment. For example, using bamboo straws, recycling, composting etc. In Goa, this year’s IFFI was also really good and I got an opportunity to watch a lot of really good movies. A lot of teachers in Goa also did the state proud. I myself won the National Award for teachers.

-Suvarna Fonseca e Antao, lecturer, Margao

The best of 2019 has been the end of Game of Thrones and Avengers: Endgame one of the best movies in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. In terms of sports, the English Premier League, Liverpool is finally and hopefully going to win the league in like 30 years.”

-Darryl Fernandes, Calangute

This year we got the biopic of probably one of the greatest entertainers who ever lived- ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’. It gave us an insight into his life that not many knew about. Even though he had a very flamboyant lifestyle in the end, without letting his health issues get in the way, he still went out to be what he was meant to be- one of the greatest performers. It was a touch of the heavens

-Stalin D’Sa, professor, Panaji

One of the best things that happened in 2019 is the Roman Catholic Pope Francis embracing the poor and being a great shepherd to the community irrespective of religion, caste, class! When we move on to the coming year 2020, let us learn from this man the greatness of each life. I had a lovely year as I too experienced a lot of people and I have learned a lot from the people I encountered. I have got a lot of knowledge from priests, professors, principals and political leaders! Have a great New Year 2020!

-Kenneth Lobo, student, Vasco

One of the best things that happened in Goa this year, was the Vibrant Goa Summit as it had attracted a lot of entrepreneurs from all over the world with interests of investing in Goa. It provided an opportunity for many of our Goan entrepreneurs to connect or rather network with entrepreneurs handling similar businesses in other countries. Besides as many as 17 MoU’s were signed promoting and facilitating various business ventures in Goa some of which included countries like USA, Australia, Oman, Kuwait and Qatar in different sectors like renewable energy, real estate, food processing, information technology, biotechnology, construction, pharmaceutical and artificial intelligence.

-Bryce D’souza, student, Parra

I think there’s been a lot of Korean impact in India. The rise of Korean culture is basically called Korean Wave or Hallyu Wave. So, be it K pop, or K dramas or Korean fashion, it’s been appreciated a lot in India. And with the rise of different K pop bands, Korean culture is being recognised on a global scale. India has appreciated the Hallyu and is very open to a different culture which is amazing. And with BTS taking over the world with their inspirational music and their trendsetting ideas, are having a really great impact on India.

-Joanna D’Souza, Corporate Trainer, Mandrem