2 youth held for theft at Nuvem  

Margao

Maina-Curtorim police on Saturday evening arrested two youth from Nuvem for committing robbery and lodged them in police custody.

Maina-Curtorim police inspector Gurudas Kadam said that based on the complaint an offence under Section 392 read with 34 of IPC has been registered against the two of them and the property involved in the robbery has been recovered.

Police said that three mobiles have been recovered. Police disclosed the alleged accused names as Edwin Barretto (34) and Richard (30). The incident took place on Friday late night at around 11.30 pm in a lonely area.

According to PI Kadam a consignment arrived by truck at Nuvem and the goods were being unloaded, however the two youth reached the spot and entered into an argument with the truck driver. While the arguments were on, the two alleged accused committed robbery of three mobiles and left the place on their scooters.

Police said thereafter three persons who had come to Goa from Satara with the consignment approached the police with their complaint. Based on the complaint the police registered the offence under Section 392 read with 34 of IPC and visited the spot on

Saturday morning.

Police summoned two of the alleged accused who was interrogated and after identification they were arrested and lodged in police custody on Saturday evening. Police have seized 2 two-wheelers used in the crime.

Police said that the two of them will be produced before court and a remand

will be taken.