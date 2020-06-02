2 repatriation flights bring 324 seafarers to state

Vasco: Two repatriation flights carrying 324 stranded seafarers from Dubai and Colombo landed at the Dabolim airport on Tuesday.

The first flight from Dubai landed at the airport at around 12.30 am, carrying 157 stranded seafarers.

A high drama was witnessed at the integrated terminal building of the airport after the arrival of the seafarers as they refused to go for the paid quarantine facility at the designated hotels, citing that they were unaware of any quarantine facility.

Some seafarers stated that they were not told about the paid quarantine facility prior to the boarding of the flight.

They insisted with the officials that they would go home without going for the paid quarantine facility.

The nodal officer at the airport and even the AAI officials tried to convince the seafarers about the protocol followed in view of the COVID-19 pandemic, but the seafarers were not in a mood to listen to the health and other officials at the airport.

Finally, after being convinced, the seafarers agreed to go for the paid quarantine facility.

The chaos at the airport lasted for some hours.

The second repatriation flight from Colombo arrived at the airport later in the evening at around 7.40 with 167 seafarers onboard. The repatriation flight from Colombo, which was earlier scheduled to arrive in Goa was cancelled on two different occasions on May 28 and 31.

It is learnt that several stranded seafarers are expecting to arrive in Goa by various repatriation flights from various countries during this fortnight.

“The Airport Authority of India (AAI) is all set to handle the seafarers coming to the home state from all parts of world,” told the airport director Gagan Malik.