2 killed as car rams into tree at Savoi Verem

Ponda: In a self road accident at Savoi Verem involving a Maruti 800 car, two people from Kanakwada – Savoi Verem were killed while another occupant of the car was seriously injured.

The deceased is identified as Vijaykumar Naik (42) and Prasad Naik (40), while the injured is identified as Ramdas

Salgaonkar (45) a resident of Karwar.

According to Ponda police the incident occurred on Thursday afternoon at around 3 pm on the Ponda – Savoi Verem main road near Gajali bar.

Vijaykumar along with Prasad and Ramdas was proceeding toward Savoi Verem from Ponda in a Maruti 800 car. When they reached near Gajali bar the driver Vijaykumar lost control of the vehicle and rammed the car onto a road side tree.

The car later fell into a trench. Vijaykumar died on the spot with severe injuries, while Prasad Naik succumbed to injuries in the hospital. The third occupant Ramdas Salgaonkar too sustained injuries and is undergoing treatment at the Goa Medical College and Hospital at Bambolim.

Incidentally Ramdas Salgaonkar had recently come to Goa from Karwar to attend the funeral of Vijaykumar’s

grandmother and on Thursday, the three of them had gone to the collector’s office to complete formalities to send Salgaonkar back to Karwar. But while returning from the collector’s office, the accident took place.

In this matter an accident case has been registered and further investigation is in process.