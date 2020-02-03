Breaking News

2 held for obstructing cops discharging duty get conditional bail

February 3, 2020

Margao: Two persons arrested by the Fatorda police for allegedly restraining and obstructing  police inspector of traffic cell and head constable  of Margao traffic cell  while discharging  their duty near Hotel Sincro at Fatorda  were granted  conditional bail by Margao court.

The said incident had taken place on Wednesday afternoon when the police inspector along with head constable  was regulating the traffic and booking cases for violation of Moter Vehicle Act.

The Fatorda police said that Nitin Patkaro of Satpal,  Surla  and Suraj Pedneker of Tariwaddo, Tisk-Usgao  were arrested under Section 353 read with Section 34 of the IPC and  under Central Rule 50.

Fatorda police informed that “two alleged accused Nitin Patkaro  and Suraj Pedneker  reached Fatorda on two different scooters along with pillion riders. Police asked Suraj Pedneker to stop since there was no rear side number plate to his scooter. He was asked  to produce licence and other  documents which he refused. While the discussion was  going on Nitin Patkaro,    second alleged accused who was at a nearby laundry intervened and entered into arguments  with police officer on duty. He also told the police officer that he would make video of the incident and make it viral and put the same on the Facebook.”

The police said that when policemen  on duty  started  taking  the vehicle  to the police station  they were restrained  and obstructed from discharging their duty.

“The traffic  police officer  sought help of Fatorda  police, and a police team reached  the spot  and two were later asked  to come to  Fatorda police station  where inquiry was conducted  and the two were placed under arrest,” the police added.

The police said that pillion riders did not  get involved in the arguments.

The police also informed that  Suraj  Pedneker did not produce his licence.

