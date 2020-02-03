2 held for obstructing cops discharging duty get conditional bail

Margao: Two persons arrested by the Fatorda police for allegedly restraining and obstructing police inspector of traffic cell and head constable of Margao traffic cell while discharging their duty near Hotel Sincro at Fatorda were granted conditional bail by Margao court.

The said incident had taken place on Wednesday afternoon when the police inspector along with head constable was regulating the traffic and booking cases for violation of Moter Vehicle Act.

The Fatorda police said that Nitin Patkaro of Satpal, Surla and Suraj Pedneker of Tariwaddo, Tisk-Usgao were arrested under Section 353 read with Section 34 of the IPC and under Central Rule 50.

Fatorda police informed that “two alleged accused Nitin Patkaro and Suraj Pedneker reached Fatorda on two different scooters along with pillion riders. Police asked Suraj Pedneker to stop since there was no rear side number plate to his scooter. He was asked to produce licence and other documents which he refused. While the discussion was going on Nitin Patkaro, second alleged accused who was at a nearby laundry intervened and entered into arguments with police officer on duty. He also told the police officer that he would make video of the incident and make it viral and put the same on the Facebook.”

The police said that when policemen on duty started taking the vehicle to the police station they were restrained and obstructed from discharging their duty.

“The traffic police officer sought help of Fatorda police, and a police team reached the spot and two were later asked to come to Fatorda police station where inquiry was conducted and the two were placed under arrest,” the police added.

The police said that pillion riders did not get involved in the arguments.

The police also informed that Suraj Pedneker did not produce his licence.