2 die outside sunburn; drug angle possible say insiders, opposition

Two young tourists died outside Sunburn venue on Friday. There is an allegation that it is was due to drug overdose. There a is footage with Goa 365 where a friend of deceased spoke on the issue. Let viewers decide and police check in veracity.

The Chief Minister and the Tourism Minister had guaranteed that there would be no drugs at EDM fest Sunburn.

But two youths Saiprasad from Hyderabad and Venkat from Vizag collapsed at Sunburn venue. Both were rushed to the District Hospital in Mapusa.

Saiprasad was declared dead on arrival while Venkat died undergoing medical treatment. Police later called their friend for interrogation.