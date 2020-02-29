Breaking News

19 more degree seats at GMC

March 1, 2020 Goa News 9 Views

NT NETWORK

Panaji

The Medical Council of India has converted 19 diploma seats in different discipline courses into degree seats for the Goa Medical College and Hospital at Bambolim.

This is a big achievement for the state health department and the GMC administration, which strived to meet the necessary MCI criteria in getting the approval for the
upgradation of seats.

A notification issued by the MCI on February 27 said the 19 upgraded seats include two seats each in public health, psychological medicine, dermatology, venereology
and leprosy.

The other upgraded seats include four seats each in anaesthesia, radio-diagnosis and
child health.

And the one diploma seat in obstetrics and gynaecology has also been converted into a degree seat by the MCI.

