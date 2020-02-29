19 more degree seats at GMC

NT NETWORK
Panaji
The Medical Council of India has converted 19 diploma seats in different discipline courses into degree seats for the Goa Medical College and Hospital at Bambolim.
This is a big
achievement for the state health department and the GMC administration, which strived
to meet the necessary MCI criteria in getting the approval for the
upgradation of seats.
A notification issued
by the MCI on February 27 said the 19 upgraded seats include two seats each in
public health, psychological medicine, dermatology, venereology
and leprosy.
The other upgraded
seats include four seats each in anaesthesia, radio-diagnosis and
child health.
And the one diploma seat in obstetrics and gynaecology has also been converted into a degree seat by the MCI.