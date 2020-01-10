15 Margao residents victim of ATM skimming

Margao : About 15 residents from Margao have approached the police alleging that cash has been withdrawn from their bank accounts through ATM. It is learnt that lakhs of rupees was withdrawn from the accounts of people from South Goa.

Margao police when contacted said that some people have approached them with a complaint alleging that cash from different banks were withdrawn by unknown persons however no clear picture has emerged till date. Police inspector of Margao police station when contacted confirmed that some persons have contacted them and have filed their complaint. He said that all these complaints are not from Margao but from other places in south Goa.

Sources said that customers have informed their respective banks about the fraud and so also police. We will conduct an inquiry and further action will be taken said a police officer associated with the investigation.

Sources in police said that ATM skimming is a theft of card information, where a small device, known

as a skimmer, is used to steal the information during a legitimate ATM transaction.

As the card is swiped at the machine, the skimmer device captures the information stored on the card’s magnetic strip said sources.