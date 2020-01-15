11th person died on Pedne highway, people blame MRV & Govt



Negligence of MRV company and state government has taken eleventh life on Patradevi – Dhargal national highway. One more person died at Valpem junction on Tuesday night.

People of Virnoda have blamed local MLA and Deputy CM Babu Azgaonkar, PWD minister Dipak Pauskar as well as North Goa MP and union minister Shripad Naik. They have also threatened to block the highway if no underpass is built. Watch this killing story.