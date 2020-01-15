Thursday , 16 January 2020
Breaking News

11th person died on Pedne highway, people blame MRV & Govt

January 15, 2020 Video News 16 Views


Negligence of MRV company and state government has taken eleventh life on Patradevi – Dhargal national highway. One more person died at Valpem junction on Tuesday night.
People of Virnoda have blamed local MLA and Deputy CM Babu Azgaonkar, PWD minister Dipak Pauskar as well as North Goa MP and union minister Shripad Naik. They have also threatened to block the highway if no underpass is built. Watch this killing story.

Check Also

SPECIAL STORY: Tiger-killers in prison; Dhangar women & children live in fear & despair

Why did tiger-friendly Dhangars from Sattari kill a tigress and her three cubs? Because the …

Designed by Vijayanand Naik http://www.facebook.com/viju19
© www.navhindtimes.in 2011