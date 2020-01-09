11 trawler owners penalised for fishing illegally in Goa waters

Panaji: Over the last two years, the state fisheries department has taken action against 11 trawler owners for carrying out illegal fishing in the state waters.

In the year 2017-18, licences of seven fishing vessels were suspended by the department, while in 2018-19, four vessels were seized for violating the norms by carrying out illegal fishing. The fish catch from these four vessels was subsequently auctioned by the department.

“The vessels were caught while fishing close to banks of rivers. As per the law in force, trawlers and mini purse seine boats are banned from carrying out fishing within five kilometres of the coast,” said a senior officer of the department.

He said that a notarised undertaking was taken from the owners of the vessels stating that they will not engage in illegal fishing again.

The officer claimed that the department has not come across illegal fishing activity involving the use of LED lights and bull trawling. “We have two patrolling boats; however, we can operate only one boat at a time, as we don’t have the required manpower. Our jurisdiction for patrolling is up to 12 nautical miles but we mostly concentrate on River Zuari, as most of the violations are reported there,” the officer said.

The officer said that the coastal police are monitoring the waters and have been assisting the fisheries department in the enforcement of laws.

He said that no communication has been received from any authority from the neighbouring state of Maharashtra with regard to St Andre MLA Francisco Silveira, who has been penalised Rs 3.08 lakh after a trawler owned by him was caught carrying out illegal fishing using LED lights in Malvan area of Sindhudurg district in the neighbouring state.

Earlier, it was reported that Maharashtra fisheries department will recommend the Goa fisheries department to immediately cancel the licence and registration of Silveira’s vessel.