11% increase in Goa’s Kisan Credit Card usage

Panaji: At a time when most of the local farming continues to be carried out on traditional lines, the state has witnessed an increase of 11 per cent in the usage of Kisan Credit Cards (KCCs) by farmers, from 9,000 cards in operation during 2017-18 to 10,000 in 2018-19.

Further, a higher number of Goan farmers used the KCC to avail of bank loans with the volume of lending under the central scheme rising to Rs 209 crore in 2018-19 from Rs 192.7 crore in 2017-18.

Goa’s good show is contrary to the national scenario where the number of farmers using KCCs has declined four per cent from 692 lakh cardholders to 663 lakh in 2018-19.

The all-India loan outstanding under the scheme during the year increased by a modest four per cent compared to a higher eight per cent for the state, according to the report on Trend and Progress of Banking in India 2018-19, published by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Tuesday.

The latest figures divulged by the RBI are likely to be welcome news to the state government, which is trying its best to increase output in agriculture by persuading more farmers to avail bank loans instead of non-formal sources of finances. By directing the flow of institution credit to the agricultural sector, the state is also hoping to promote modern methods of cultivation and increase productivity.

Farmers availing loans from non-formal sources are a prey for the moneylenders and indebtedness, but under the KCC scheme they are provided loans at low interest rates with easy repayment terms. To increase the usage of KCCs, the government is also trying to include fishermen under the scheme. The RBI report shows that Goa’s usage of KCC is modest on account of the low level of farming undertaken in the state. However, unlike most states where the popularity of KCC appears to have hit a plateau, local farmers in Goa are waking up to the usefulness of the scheme.

The KCC scheme is a short-term credit facility in order to provide agriculture credit in a hassle-free manner for production as well as consumption needs of the farmers. The RBI report evaluates the progress of the scheme in the terms of number of cards issued and amount sanctioned under the scheme.

There are various reasons why local farmers remain outside the ambit of the KCC scheme, according to the state agriculture department. However, the main reason appears to be lack of awareness of the benefits of the scheme.