10,000 jobs will be advertised through SSC in next 3 months: CM

Curchorem

Through the Staff Selection Commission ten thousand jobs will be advertised in the next three months as soon as the code imposed in view of the ZP election in the state ends, said Chief Minister Pramod Sawant at Kalay on Thursday.

He was addressing the people after laying the foundation stone of the railway overbridge. The railway overbridge will be constructed jointly by Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd and PWD of the Government of Goa.

South Goa MP Francisco Sardinha, MP Vinay Tendulkar, PWD Minister and MLA of Sanvordem Deepak Pauskar, DRM S K Jha and general manager Shashi Bhushan Sahu of the railways, Nuvem MLA Wilfred D’Sa, ZP Suvarna Tendulkar, sarpanch Kishor Dessai and others were present on the occasion.

The Chief Minister further said that to develop the Kalay area, a proposal has been submitted by sarpanch Kishor Dessai to establish a rock climbing and adventure institute at Kalay will be considered in consultation with the Rock Climbing Association, Directorate of Sports and Sports Authority of Goa. Along with the construction of the railway overbridge the construction of an approach road will also be taken up simultaneously. Before the next Assembly elections 100 percent villages in Goa will be provided electricity, water, roads and toilets. The Government is striving not only to develop infrastructure but also the human development is also considered on priority basis. Academic education as well as career oriented education is being imparted to the youth of Goa so that nobody will remain unemployed in the State, he said.

Minister Deepak Pauskar in his speech said that with the completion of the railway overbridge the long pending demand, of the people of Kalay will be fulfilled. Earlier the railway had demanded Rs 12 crore from the Goa Government as deposit in order to undertake the railway overbridge. Latter the Goa Government was asked to undertake the construction at their own level. But now fortunately the railway overbridge will be constructed by the railways in association with the Goa Government. The PWD simultaneously will complete approach roads on both the sides along with the beautification of the roads. The whole project will be completed within a year, he said.

MP Vinay Tendulkar, MP Francisco Sardinha, ZP Suvarna Tendulkar, sarpanch Kishor Dessai also spoke on the occasion. The general manager of Railways Shashibhushan briefed details of the project.