1 booked for assaulting Moira VP member

Mapusa

The police have booked a person for allegedly assaulting a Moira panchayat member in the panchayat premises.

According to police the incident took place on Wednesday afternoon at around 12 pm when panchayat member Lavu Thakur was climbing the stairs, the alleged accused identified as Ravi Naik came and assaulted him. He then followed the panchayat member into the sarpanch cabin and further threatened him. Following which the acting sarpanch intervened and then asked the accused to leave his office.

In this connection the Mapusa police registered an offence under section 451, 323 and 506 (ii) of Indian penal code against the alleged accused Ravi Naik on the basis of a written complaint from Thakur. Police informed that the possible cause is due to a previous enmity.

Head constable Abhijit Mangaonkar is investigating the case.