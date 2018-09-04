Zuari bridge safe, reiterates PWD

NT NETWORK

Officials of the public works department (PWD) have ruled out danger to the motorists plying on the Zuari Bridge following an inspection in the presence engineers from IIT, Bombay on Monday.

The inspection was held in view of rumours of cracks developing to the bridge, pictures of which had gone viral on social media, leaving hundreds of commuters and motorists panicked.

Chief engineer PWD (NH) Vijaykumar Verenkar, superintending engineer PWD (NH) Rajendra Kamat, executive engineer PWD (NH) Laxmikant Naik besides engineers from IIT, Bombay were among others who were present for the inspection.

Executive engineer PWD (NH) Naik however said that it was a routine inspection in order to check the condition of the bridge. He clarified that the cracks which was visual on the surface of the bridge (road) was a wearing coat of asphalt and there is no threat to the bridge.

“We also verified the superstructure of the bridge by taking a round on the deck, but we could not find any major cracks which could harm the bridge,” he added.

He further disclosed that there was no moisture on wearing coat of the asphalted surface. “The Zuari bridge is absolutely safe for the users and it is usable for more years to come,” told Naik. He advised commuters and motorists not to panic over the rumours spread.