Zuari bridge is safe for travellers, assures Sudin

PANAJI: PWD Minister Ramakrishna ‘Sudin’ Dhavalikar on Monday maintained that the Zuari bridge is absolutely safe for travellers, appealing to the people not to fall for rumours being spread through social media. He said that a team of PWD engineers has carried out an inspection of the Zuari bridge in the wake of a fake video on social media that allegedly showed cracks on the surface of the bridge.

“It has been reported that there are dangers to the Zuari bridge as a gap is seen at the abutment at the Cortalim side. However, the said gap is the ‘expansion joint’ gap which is in the range of 40-50 mm and is kept open to facilitate expansion/contraction for the bridge pan,” he explained.

The public works department in a press statement has said the concrete layer over a small portion has been disturbed by the impact of vehicular movements, but there is no damage to the expansion joint.

“There should be no apprehensions on the safety and stability of the bridge,” the PWD clarified.