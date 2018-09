PWD Minister Sudin Dhavlikar has asserted that Zuari bridge is safe for traffic. It is inspected every month by two IIT professors.Sudin also said all five under construction bridges in the state will be thrown open to public by December next year.

Sudin was reacting to the statement by Congress party’s president Girish Chodankar who had said the chief minister should clarify whether piers 4 and 5 of the Zuari bridge are safe.

