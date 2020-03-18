ZP polls: defections, CAA key issues in Salcete

Diana Fernandes | NT

Margao: With the body blow dealt to the Congress party by 10 of its MLAs switching loyalties and joining the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) still fresh in voters’ minds, the state is going to Zilla Panchayat polls.

The said defections along with the issues of Citizenship Amendment Act and unemployment may be the deciding factors in the March 22 ZP polls.

It may be recalled that earlier last year, 10 MLAs from the Congress party had switched over to the BJP. The ZP election campaign that has already begun all across the Salcete taluka saw raking up of the issue and the party’s stand on it.

Laying focus on grassroots development, Congress’ ZP candidates in Salcete have stressed on the need to correct the mistakes while saying that the party was in the middle of a change.

“The issue of the MLAs defecting from the Congress to join BJP has been one of the biggest criticisms we have faced. But we want to say that we should not be punished for the sins of those who left. We are here to build up the panchayats, take up issues they face and bring new faces into the party, especially the young ones,” said the party’s Benaulim and Colva constituency in-charge Dixon Vaz.

Being predominantly a tourism-centric area, the issues of declining tourism, employment and garbage are also being raised as candidates conduct corner meetings and door-to-door visits. Taxi drivers, guest house owners and local business concerns point to the decline in foreign tourists as being a threat to their livelihood, especially in the wake of the recent coronavirus scare.

The biggest issue of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) has also been an area that the party will try to cash in on. Though it is a grassroots level election, the party is leaving no stone unturned in making its stand against CAA clear claiming that winning the ZP seat would be a step closer to stopping the BJP from implementing the law.

With many villages in Salcete still struggling to tackle the problem of garbage, the Congress party has also said that it would help in implementing the order of the High Court and will set up Material Recovery Facilities through the ZP funds.