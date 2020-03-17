ZP polls: BJP ‘banking’ on independents in Salcete

Roque Dias | NT

Margao: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), it seems has adopted a unique strategy for the zilla panchayat polls to make further inroads into the Salcete taluka.

It is learnt that the party is silently backing the independent candidates particularly in areas it enjoys little support in rural Salcete.

BJP is officially only contesting in Davorlim constituency out of the nine constituencies in Salcete. In Davorlim, BJP has fielded the sitting ZP member. The ZP election slated on March 22 is being contested on party lines this time.

According to party leaders, BJP has not officially fielded candidates in 8 constituencies in Salcete primarily because the party enjoys little support in rural areas of the taluka.

Sources close to the BJP revealed that the party understands that there is a lot at stake in the taluka and it cannot afford to lose people’s trust. They also revealed that the party wants to test the waters after the major developments – entry of the three Congress legislators Wilfred D’Sa, Clafacio Dias and Filipe Neri Rodrigues into the party; Mhadei row and the Citizenship Amendment Act.

Though the BJP is treading a cautious path in Salcete, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant’s canvassing for the Davorlim candidate by holding meetings shows that Salcete taluka means a lot to BJP even though it can have the upper hand in other talukas in South Goa.

Independents however are refuting as rumours the claim that they are enjoying the backing of BJP and pointing fingers at the opposition parties including the Congress of trying to defame them.

Opposition parties including the Congress are leaving no stone unturned to cash in on the issues ranging from Mahadayi row, defection of Congress MLAs into BJP, CRZ notification etc.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), which is also trying its luck at the rural elections for the first time is also expected to give a tough fight as it has received a shot in the arm after winning the Delhi assembly elections.

AAP is contesting on seven out of nine seats in Salcete. The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) is also in the race and is concentrating mainly on the Benaulim seat.

The outcome of ZP elections in Salcete could be a deciding factor in installing chairperson for the 25-seat South Goa Zilla Panchayats.