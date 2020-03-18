ZP polls a litmus test for ruling BJP

Panaji: The fifth general elections for the two Zilla Panchayats (ZPs) – North Goa and South Goa – appear to be a litmus test for the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) with a lot of issues surfacing in the state even though the opposition parties have been focusing on selected constituencies.

The voting for the two Zilla Panchayats, having 25 seats each, will be held on March 22. BJP candidate from Sancoale has been already declared elected unopposed, as there was no other candidate, who had filed nomination papers.

As canvassing for the ZP polls has reached the last phase, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, his cabinet ministers and ruling MLAs are not leaving any stone unturned to get the party candidates elected.

Sawant, BJP state president Sadanand Tanawade and other party leaders have been touring the Zilla Panchayat constituencies right from Pernem to Canacona.

BJP is contesting on 41 Zilla Panchayat seats, followed by Congress party, which has fielded its candidates in 28 constituencies. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), which is contesting the ZP polls for the first time in the state on the party symbol, has fielded 21 candidates. Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP), the oldest regional party, has fielded 17 candidates, while Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) has fielded three candidates each in North and South Goa. The Rashtriya Samaj Paksha (RSP) is contesting only one seat. There are 79 Independent candidates in the fray.

A total of 104 candidates are in the fray for the 25 seats in North Goa Zilla Panchayat and 99 candidates are trying their luck in 24 constituencies for South Goa Zilla Panchayat.

Though the BJP is trying hard to get its official candidates as well as some supported Independent candidates victorious, the ruling party has been facing a tough fight from party rebels, who are fighting elections as Independent candidates in some prominent constituencies.

It is pertinent to note that this will be the first general election to be held for the two district panchayats after ten Congress MLAs switched their loyalty to BJP in July last year.

The Chief Minister and the ruling BJP are trying to convince the voters on the developmental projects that have been carried out by the government. On the other hand, the Congress and other opposition parties as well as Independent candidates are trying to drive home the point during their door-to-door campaign that the BJP-led government has failed to protect the interest of Goans and the state.

Anxiety among the voters can be seen in villages due to the global outbreak of coronavirus even though Goa has not seen a positive case till date. The impact of the reported cases of coronavirus in the country can be seen on the Zilla Panchayat poll campaign wherein voters are not coming out in large numbers. Most of the candidates have focused on a door-to-door campaign.

These ZP polls will show the strength of the sitting MLAs in their respective assembly constituencies.