ZP elections postponed to March 24

Panaji: Hours after Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s appeal to the citizens to observe March 22 as ‘Janta curfew’ day in view of the spread of coronavirus in the country, the Goa government, Thursday late evening, decided to postpone the Zilla Panchayat (ZP) elections to March 24 after consulting the State Election Commission.

Briefing media after consulting State Election Commissioner R K Srivastava, Chief Secretary Parimal Rai and Secretary to Chief Minister J Ashok Kumar, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant announced that the government has decided to postpone the Zilla Panchayat elections to March 24. The polls were earlier scheduled to be held on March 22.

“Respecting the appeal made by the Prime Minister for a janata curfew on March 22, 2020, and in the interest of wider participation of the electorate in Zilla Panchayat elections, the state government in consultation with the State Election Commission has decided to postpone ZP polls to March 24 from March 22,” Sawant told reporters. He said that the State Election Commission will reschedule the counting date and other related matters.

Sawant also said that the campaign for ZP polls would come to an end on Friday at 5 pm as per the earlier schedule.

The Chief Minister also said that there is no need to be panicky, as till date no positive case of coronavirus has been detected in the state. He appealed to the voters to participate in the elections in large numbers on March 24.