ZP by-elections: BJP, Cong bag 2 seats each

NT NETWORK

PANAJI

The Bharatiya Janata Party and the Congress party won two seats each in the by-elections held on August 20 to Zilla Panchayat constituencies.

The BJP managed to win both the seats in north Goa while the Congress party won both the seats in south Goa.

Dattaprasad Dabolkar contesting on BJP seat emerged victorious in Calangute constituency with a margin of 2,676 votes registering a voting percentage of 62.22 against Congress candidate Joy Fernandes.

BJP candidate Mahima Desai defeated Congress candidate Anisha Pereira in the Corlim constituency with a margin of 3,218 registering a voting percentage of 67.67.

In Nuvem, Mario Costa of the Congress party defeated independent candidate Marcus Pereira with a margin of 2,104 votes registering a voting percentage of 63.35 whereas in Curtorim constituency, Congress candidate Moreno Rebello defeated independent candidate Dionisio Sardinha with a margin of 1,941 and registered a voting percentage of 53.98.

In the by-election to ward three of the Morlem village panchayat, Vidhya Sawant emerged the winner defeating three candidates and winning with a voting percentage of 44.42. A total of 171 votes were polled in her favour. In ward four of Dramapur-Sirlim village panchayat, Caitana Vaz was declared elected unopposed.