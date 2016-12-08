Zico will be back for ‘longer edition’ of ISL

AUGUSTO RODRIGUES | NT

Sports Editor

PANAJI

FC Goa will start preparing for ISL 4 with fervour as coach Zico has been given responsibility of organising the team of his choice before his departure to Brazil. In a meeting held with stake holder Jaydev Mody after the recently concluded debacle, Zico is understood to have outlined the reasons and the availability of quality players was the main.

“Zico told Mody that he was handicapped by the quality of signings and the owner accepted the explanations. Both agreed that the team started with a disadvantage due to time constraints and Zico has been asked to go ahead and start assembling his team for the next season,” stated highly placed sources in FC Goa.

“Mody may not know football but he can see and certain things that happened on the field were obvious,” stated our sources.

ISL 4 may be of a longer duration. “My parents are old and need constant care. Since I have been told that the ISL will be of seven or eight months next year, I intend bringing my parents along,” stated a senior member of Zico’s technical team from Brazil over the phone.

“There are Indian players who will be retained and quite a few who will be changed. Coach has already started scouting for a foreign goalkeeper,” stated the member.

It is too early to state whether Zico will be roping in Lucio as the marquee player. “They both have a lot of respect for each other. I cannot say things were bad between the two but there was some discomfort,” stated our source.

“Sanjay (Balmuchu), Debabrata and Raju (Gaikwad) were three Indian players that have been impressed all of us,” was all our source said when asked to throw more light on the performance of the other Indian players in the squad.

All players from India were signed by the franchises for a year only. “The teams were asked to do this as two more teams are expected to join the ISL. This was done so that the new teams would be on a level playing field with others when it came to selecting players,” stated a senior ISL source on condition of anonymity. “If there are more teams, the league is bound to be longer. I do not want to comment more at this stage,” stated our ISL sources.