Zico bids ‘adeus’ to FC Goa

PANAJI: Zico will no more be the coach of FC Goa. The Brazilian who nurtured FC Goa came to an amicable decision of “not exercising the option of extending the contract,” according to a press release issued by FC Goa on Saturday morning.

“FC Goa and its head coach for the past three seasons, Mr Arthur Antunes Coimbra (Zico) have mutually decided against exercising the option of extending the contract. Keeping the logistical challenges of the upcoming season in mind, the two parties amicably came to this decision,” read the FC Goa email.

“In its immediate next steps, the club is in the process of appointing a Technical Director who has the relevant coaching experience and scouting knowledge within the Indian footballing ecosystem. FC Goa strongly feels that this would be an important step in laying the foundations for the long term, to ensure that the dependency on foreign players is limited and this in turn will give the Indian players the platform to make the biggest impact,” added the email.

“FC Goa management has nothing but immense respect and gratitude towards Zico and his dedicated support staff for their role in helping the club establish its foundation. Zico will always retain a special place in the club’s history. FC Goa has always strived to be a club belonging to every Goan, and will continue the legacy of binding Goa through the realms of the beautiful game,” said the release.

Zico was appointed the coach of FC Goa in the first year by former stake holders Shrinivas Dempo and Dattaraj Salgaocar. Arthur Papas was his assistant in the initial parts of the first year. It was during this spell that team FC Goa had still not been able to ignite the fire in the fans with some lackadaisical football.

Arthur Papas quit in the middle and Zico got his support staff and FC Goa and with that came in a change in game. Team FC Goa lost to ultimate winners Atletico de Kolkata in the tie breaker in the semi-finals.

Zico promised to win the title for Goa in the second year and till the last minutes of ISL 2 appeared to be keeping his word. Three minutes and two goals changed it all for FC Goa and Goa. It has not been the same thereafter.

Zico joined FC Goa at the eleventh hour last season and with a team that he could do little with finished last.