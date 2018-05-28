Yuvraj, Ikshan go full throttle at Godspeed Juniors Supercross

SANCOALE: Yuvraj Konde Deshmukh, the 13-year-old national champion from Pune, won the first place in Class 1 Junior SX 1 (250cc) category while Satara lad Ikshan Shanbhag claimed top spot in Class 2 Junior SX 2 (250 cc) category in the Godspeed Juniors Invitational Supercross 2018, at AB Motopark in Sancoale on Sunday.

The Class 3 Minis 50 cc category was completely dominated by Goan bikers as Ashana Ahmed, the only girl in the event, won the first place while Sufiyan Shaikh and Abhimanyu Bose, both Goans, took the second and third place respectively.

The event, which was organised by Godspeed in association with Anand Bose Motopark, witnessed participation of children from across India.

“I got into sports when I was three years old and have faced a lot of challenges in the past. I sustained an injury and had to be operated which took almost six months for me to recover. My future plan is to become world champion in 2020,” said Yuvraj, who is the only Indian to win the DMX Dubai Motorcross Championship held in 2015.

“I want the kids to be active and play any sports rather than lying in bed and playing video games at home,” he said before signing off.

Speaking about the event, Chivas Nayak, director of Public Relations Godspeed informed that the event witnessed over 25 entries in total and is recognised by the central government, sports ministry and the Federation of Motor Sports Clubs of India (FMSCI).

“The kids have come along with their own technical team or their parents are handling it for them. All the kids are wearing a proper biking kit and gear. We plan to have more than one round in a year and another junior invitation supercross will be held either in Goa or some other place this year itself,” Nayak

said.

RESULTS

Class 1 Junior SX 1 250cc: 1. Yuvraj Konde Deshmukh (40 points), 2. Prajwal V (32 points), 3. Jinendra Sangave (28 points).

Class 2 Junior SX 2 250cc: 1. Ikshan Shanbhag (40 points), 2. Jinendra Sangave (32points), 3. Sarthak Chavan (30 points).

Class 3 Minis 50cc: Ashana Ahmed (35 points), 2. Sufiyan Shaikh (34 points), 3. Abhimanyu Bose (33 points).