YS Club Colvale earn narrow win

Youth Sports Club Colvale scored a narrow 1-0 win over Bastora United Sports and Cultural Club in the Goa Football Association Third Division League match played at Duler Stadium, Mapusa, on Saturday. Harsh Parwar scored the only goal of the match in the second session of the play.

In the Chandor derby, Guirdolim Club came from behind to beat their bitter rivals Chandor Club 2-1 at Chandor Church ground.

Chandor Club took an early fifth minute lead through Handlee Carvalho. However, after much probing, Guirdolim managed to draw level just before the breather through Christopher Cardozo. Crossing over, Caitano Viegas handed Guirdolim Club the lead

which ultimately proved to be the

match-winner.

In another match at Chapora ground, Xetrapal SC came from behind to beat Chapora Yuvak Sangh 3-1.

At artificial Turf ground, Sporting Clube de DAvorlim showed their supremacy over Navelim sporting Club with a 6-1 win. Tilto Tavares scored a fine hat-trick for the winners while Francis Niaso netted a brace.

Meanwhile, Verem United and United Club of Nerul played out a 1-1 draw.

In another match Raia Sporting Club beat Raitura SC 2-0.