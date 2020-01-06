Youth nabbed for possessing drugs in Palolem

Canacona: As per Canacona PI Tukaram Chavan, police on Sunday nabbed a youth with illegal possession of 91.20 grams suspected to be Charas worth Rs 48,000 approximately on Sunday.

The ANC team was led by SDPO Kiran Poduwal. The Canacona police officers intercepted the accused Nitin Patil (24) at Palolem and found him in possession of the suspected narcotic substance.

Speaking to this daily, SDPO Kiran Poduwal said that the raid was conducted on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday and that he will not allow any sort of narcotic activities in his jurisdiction.

Canacona PI Tukaram Chavan said that the narcotic raid was the first case booked this year by the Canacona police station and they will crack down on drugs in the coastal belt of Canacona.

As per police reports, the accused Nitin Patil is a native of Kalyanpur Taluka, Changad District of Kolhapur and was presently residing at a rented premises at Char Rasta.

The accused has been placed under arrest and the police have registered an offence under 20(b) (ii), (A) of NDPS Act on Sunday and is being investigated by Ramchandra Naik. Further investigation is in progress.